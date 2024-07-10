comscore
Alia Bhatt snapped shooting for Alpha, days after YRF announced title of its female-led spy-universe film

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt has started shooting for her big action entertainer, the YRF Spy Universe film Alpha which she is headlining, earlier this week. We now have visuals confirming the development here as Alia was snapped on the sets of Alpha.  After checking with sources close to the production, we can confirm that this is not Alia’s look in the film. Alia was clicked from afar while she was walking into the heavily guarded set early this morning!

Alia Bhatt snapped shooting for Alpha, days after YRF announced title of its female-led spy-universe film

To portray this formidable character, she's undergone a rigorous two-month training program with specialists. Earlier this month, while announcing the title, YRF confirmed that the shoot has officially commenced.

While plot details remain tightly guarded, a source revealed that director Shiv Rawail has meticulously planned several fight sequences for the initial leg of filming. The action doesn't end in Mumbai. The two actresses' spy mission will take them on a global adventure, with the United Kingdom as their next destination. There, they will be joined by veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who takes on the role of their mentor.

Billed as the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film, Alia plays a super-agent in Alpha. It is being directed by Shiv Rawail, who has previously helmed YRF’s globally hit and unanimously acclaimed Netflix series The Railway Men inspired by the events of the tragic Bhopal Gas Tragedy.

The YRF Spyverse has only delivered blockbusters so far with titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. The other film currently in production from the YRF Spy Universe is War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan & NTR Jr.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt dazzles in custom Faraz Manan black velvet lehenga and cropped blouse at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s sangeet

