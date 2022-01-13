Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news over the past few months for her involvement in the Rs. 200 crores Money laundering case. Now, the actress has grabbed headlines again as she has reportedly walked out of a big project.

A few days ago, Jacqueline got on board for Akkineni Nagarjuna's upcoming movie The Ghost which is being helmed by Praveen Sattaru. Jacqueline was roped in for the film after actress Kajal Agarwal stepped out of the project due to her pregnancy.

A source close to the film spoke to a tabloid and revealed that Jacqueline is no longer a part of the film. While the exact reason has yet not come out but there have been talks that her exit can be after she landed up in trouble in an extortion case. Well, After Jacqueline's exit the makers of the film are still uncertain and in search of whom to cast for the female lead role.

