Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchan Pandey will roll in January 2021 and continue till March. It marks Akshay Kumar's 10th collaboration with his producer buddy. Earlier, it was being reported that besides Kriti Sanon, another actress will be signed for the project. It is now confirmed that Jacqueline Fernandez has come on board.

The actress has joined the team of Bachchan Pandey. This marks her eighth collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala. Her character is kept under wraps whereas it is being reported that Kriti Sanon plays the role of a journalist. Jacqueline excitedly shares, ”I was very new to the industry when I did the ‘Dhanno’ song in Housefull for Nadiad and our bond & friendship goes way back then. I am elated to be back working with him and Bachchan Pandey will mark our 8th film together after Judwaa & Housefull series. I can't wait to reunite with Akshay once again. It's a crazy mad ride always with him and I am sure we will have a blast together."

Talking about the shooting schedule, she shares, "I’m looking forward to begin the shoot in January with them. I can't spill the beans on my character yet but I can tell you it's a totally different avatar. This film will be an altogether different experience for us as we would be shooting in the new normal owing to the on-going pandemic but as we say the show must go on. With the precautions and norms for Covid -19 which would be taken care of, I am extremely excited to be at my 'Happy Place' with Sajid, Akshay, and have a gala time."

She further adds, “I have just finished shooting for a film while the other one is going on and I’m set to roll for Bachchan Pandey soon post which I’ll be back with Nadiad directing Salman & myself for Kick 2.” she signs off.

Jacqueline begins shooting with Akshay, Kriti & Arshad from the first week of January in Jaisalmer. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film will be reportedly shot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot. Akshay Kumar's eponymous character Bachchan Pandey is a gangster who aspires to be an actor. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon will essay the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director. Recently, Arshad Warsi has been roped in to play the role of Bachchan Pandey's friend.

“Akshay, along with actress Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez, director Farhad Samji and the rest of the unit will fly to Jaisalmer in a charter for a marathon schedule of over 2 months during which they will be shooting in real locations. Last month, the production team secured all the requisite permissions and taken care of all the government guidelines and locked the shooting locations,” a source had earlier revealed. The shooting begins on January 6.

The entire team will be stationed at a Suryagarh Hotel together and some indoor sequences will be shot there. The film also has some elaborate action scenes and teams from across the country will be joining the crew for that shoot.

Apart from Bachchan Pandey, Jacqueline Fernandez will also star in Bhoot Police, Cirkus, and Kick 2.

