Music composer Wajid Khan passed away on Jun1 following a cardiac arrest. His wife, Kamalrukh Khan recently opened up about her experience of being in an inter-caste marriage. While Wajid was Muslim, Kamalrukh is Parsi and the college sweethearts tied the knot under the Separate Marriage Act that allows one to follow their own faith post marriage.

Kamalrukh has two children with Wajid- a 16-year-old daughter and a nine-year-old son. After the post, she spoke to a daily about the trauma she went through in her 17-years of marriage. Kamalrukh revealed that she now has to fight for her children's due inheritance as Wajid's family has usurped his assets post his death. She said that she has to pay for her kids' education and their upkeep. She further said that she has been working as a clinical hypnotherapist but their primary source of income has been Wajid's marital support. She added that this support is being snatched away by those who did not keep in touch with her or the kids in the past 7-8 years. Kamalrukh said that no woman should face what she has faced during these 17 years of marriage.

Kamalrukh further elaborated on the scare tactics used to pressurise her. She said that Wajid's family insisted that their children and their marriage was illegitimate as they did not get marred as per Muslim law. She said that apart from being disrespectful towards her, Wajid's mother has openly asked him to re-marry which he refused to. She said that Wajid’s refusal to budge on his belief or adopt a different point of view and his family's interference ensured that he never stood in her favour. She revealed that another scare tactic was divorce if she did not convert. However, they never got divorce as Wajid realised his folly.

