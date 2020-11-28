Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.11.2020 | 9:23 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Coolie No.1 Ludo Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Laxmmi
follow us on

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi team up for the first time for Bachchan Pandey

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Both Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are known for their impeccable comic timings and happen to be two of the finest in the genre. However, as shocking as it sounds, they have never shared the screen space together. Even though Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar have been a part of the Jolly L. L. B franchise, they starred in parts one and two respectively, leaving no chance of sharing the frame.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi team up for the first time for Bachchan Pandey

Now, Sajid Nadiadwala is about the change that with his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. Akshay Kumar had announced the film earlier this year and the look had gone viral in no time. With Kriti Sanon as his leading lady, Akshay Kumar will also be seen sharing the frame with Arshad Warsi for the first time in their career. Akshay has recently wrapped shooting for BellBottom and is scheduled to begin the shoot for Bachchan Pandey in January 2021 in Jaisalmer.

With Farhad Samji as the director, Bachchan Pandey will mark another collaboration with the director-producer-actor trio.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar shares the first poster of Bhumi Pednekar starrer Durgamati, announcing the release date

More Pages: Bachchan Pandey Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bombay HC quashes BMC’s demolition notice to…

Brahmastra made on a budget ‘way over’ Rs.…

Bhumi Pednekar and Karan Kapadia to feature…

National Organ Donation Day: Ranbir Kapoor…

Bombay HC dismisses plea to probe Disha…

Kriti Sanon talks about the increasing cases…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification