Jackky Bhagnani signs 3 directors under Pooja Entertainment

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Jackky Bhagnani is all set to take Vashu Bhagnani’s legacy forward by signing on three directors for interesting projects backed by Pooja Entertainment. The three names include Nitin Kakkar of Filmistan fame, Rahil Barve of Tumbbad and Vijay Lalwani who has made a name for himself on OTT platforms.

Jackky Bhagnani signs 3 directors under Puja Entertainment

The new line up of filmmakers ensures that the production house will be focusing only on good content henceforth. Jackky claimed that content is the queen and hence all the projects under his production house will reflect that.

The brief given to these filmmakers is that the movies should be high on content as well as entertainment. The filmmakers are yet to announce their films. Stay tuned for more information regarding the same.

