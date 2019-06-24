Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 24.06.2019 | 4:27 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kabir Singh Bharat Article 15 Super 30 Saaho De De Pyaar De
follow us on

“Sacred Games 2 not delayed because of me,” clarifies Saif Ali Khan

BySubhash K. Jha

There are reports that the second season of Sacred Games 2 has been delayed because of its two principal actors’ busy schedule.  According to source-based report in a Mumbai tabloid, “The show’s leading men (Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui) are preoccupied with their respective projects. While Saif is shooting for his home production Jawani Jaaneman in London, Nawaz has allotted bulk dates to his brother’s directorial venture Bole Chudiyan.”

“Sacred Games 2 not delayed because of me,” clarifies Saif Ali Khan

But Saif very clearly and equivocally dismisses these rumours saying, “How absurd would it be for Sacred Games to be delayed because we both are doing something else. Of course both of us (Saif and Nawazuddin) are busy. But not at the cost of our commitments.”

Saif categorically denies the delay report.

Another actor from the series who doesn’t want to be named says, “Netflix may have decided to move ahead the release date of Sacred Games 2. But not because of the actors. All of us have completed our work. The Saif track and the Nawaz track were separately directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and Anurag Kashyap, respectively to save time. If there is any delay in the release it’s got nothing to do with the actors.”

Also Read: Pakistani fan MISBEHAVES with Saif Ali Khan at ICC Cricket World Cup which he attended along with co-star Aalia F (Watch Video)

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: After Mouni Roy's abrupt exit,…

Pakistani fan MISBEHAVES with Saif Ali Khan…

Saiyami Kher and Roshan Matthew roped in for…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui allots his dates to Bole…

Jawaani Jaaneman: Saif Ali Khan takes time…

Game Over Box Office Collections – The…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification