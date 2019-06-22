Shah Rukh Khan denies doing Sahir Ludhianvi biopic, reveals why he hasn’t signed any films post Zero

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has not seen success at the box office in a while. The actor had three back to back failures with Fan, Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero. While he was supposed to star in Rakesh Sharma biopic Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, he backed out from the project. There were reports that he had signed Sanjay Leela Bhansali project which will be a biopic on Sahir Ludhianvi. But, he has stated that he isn’t doing any films right now.

Speaking to Filmfare, Shah Rukh Khan recently said that he is not doing any films and wants time to select his next. “I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like…My heart doesn’t allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage…my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan recently produced Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu which was a hit. The actor is producing two Netflix series – Bard Of Blood starring Emraan Hashmi and Class Of ’83 with Bobby Deol.