Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has just revealed that he has decided to make the “biggest film ever” titled Syndicate. It’s about a ‘terrifying organisation’ which threatens the very existence of India.

Explaining the concept of the film, he said, “Street gangs which flourished till the 70’s were finished when they got absorbed into hardline political parties and later when the smugglers rose up due to heavy demand of electronic goods, gold etc, they too were destroyed by the economic reforms, and then the deadly corporate gangs like D Company, etc arrived, to be once again victoriously crushed. Similarly, the early black September terrorists paled in comparison to the deadly Al-Qaeda, which in turn looked like nothing in front of the horrific ISIS group.”

Varma added that there has been no notable criminal organisation since the last 10 to 15 years in India. “But right now, the intense polarisation in the country makes the timing ripe for a new kind of criminal organisation to rise. But unlike the organisations of the past, this new organisation joins forces from various groups including policing agencies, politicos, ultra-rich businessmen and also the military, thus making it a syndicate,” he said.

Sharing more details, RGV added, “This sets the stage for a chain of unimaginable but highly terrifying and intricately calculated events orchestrated by a shadowy organisation called the syndicate whose only goal is to replace India with a new India. Syndicate will be a very scary film not due to any supernatural elements, but because it will scarily expose, what horrors human beings can do. The film will deeply dwell into the cyclical nature of crime and terror proving that while we have our victories the dark truth is that crime and terror never die. They keep coming back in more deadlier forms.”

Varma informed that Syndicate is a futuristic story, but it’s not set in a far away future. “But what can happen even tomorrow or next week. For example, the entire world woke up to Al Qaeda on September 11, 2001, but did not know its existence even on September 10,” he said.

The filmmaker also said that Syndicate will begin with a statement – “Only man can be the most terrifying animal.”

Varma recently, in a long emotional statement, said that watching Satya again after more than 25 years has made him realize that he should go back to his earlier ways of making quality cinema. Touching upon that, he said, “I took a vow to wash away all my cinema sins that I committed over the past few years with this just one single film called Syndicate.

The filmmaker also said that the cast and the rest of the details would be announced soon.

