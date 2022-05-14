Alan Ritchson has reportedly joined the all-star cast of the 10th entry in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Jack Reacher star Alan Ritchson joins the cast of Fast X

According to Deadline, Ritchson joins as the pic just set Louis Letterier to replace Justin Lin as director. The film is in production with Vin Diesel and the core Fast cast returning alongside franchise newcomers Jason Momoa and Brie Larson. Lin and Dan Mazeau co-wrote the script. Lin will also stay on as a producer along with Diesel, Neal Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincent.

Alan Ritchson currently stars on Amazon Prime's Jack Reacher, playing former soldier Jack Reacher. The series recently wrapped up its first season, and has been renewed for a second and Amazon recently signed Ritchson to a three-movie deal. He also starred as Hawk for three seasons on HBO Max series Titans. Up next, Reacher will appear in Ordinary Angels, opposite Hilary Swank.

Fast X will see the return of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, and Charlize Theron with newcomers including Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, and Brie Larson. Lin, who returned to the franchise with 2021’s F9: The Fast Saga, was set to direct both the 10th and 11th film in the franchise, with the 11th film set to be the final Fast installment. The director previously helmed The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011), Fast & Furious 6 (2013), and F9 (2021).

Directed by Louis Letterier, Fast X is currently set to hit theaters on May 19, 2023.

Also Read: Godzilla vs. Kong 2 reunites The Guest star Dan Stevens with director Adam Wingard

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.