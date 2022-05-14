South Korean female group aespa has been chosen as one of Time magazine’s Next Generation Leaders.

K-pop group aespa named as Next Generation Leaders by Time Magazine

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the group’s label SM Entertainment announced Friday that the group to be chosen as one of Time magazine’s Next Generation Leaders. With Next Generation Leaders, Time introduces trend setters from around the world who are making an impact, ranging from singers and actors to athletes and scientists. South Korean juggernaut BTS and model Irene Kim have previously made the list. In “How K-Pop Group aespa Is Making the Metaverse Their Home,” Time explained aespa’s records and conducted a short interview with the members.

“Having launched in the thick of the pandemic in November 2020, aespa has only existed in a world in crisis,” the article reads. “But there’s something that sets them apart: aespa also exists as four virtual avatars, each carefully crafted to match their human counterpart, in a fantastical metaverse. Now, they’re ready to prove they’re more than just what fans have seen on screens.” Member Giselle also spoke about the metaverse concept, sharing that their goal is to “normalize metaverse concepts and have our fans and other people be a little more comfortable with the whole idea of it.”

Comprising of four members: Giselle, Karina, Ningning, and Winter, the group debuted in November 2020 under SM Entertainment label with their debut single, “Black Mamba” which was commercially successful.

The magazine has been releasing a list of trendsetters and trailblazers since 2014. The nine others beside aespa named in the list include Kyiv Independent’s chief editor Olga Rudenko, Jonathan Bailey of Bridgerton, YouTuber Deepica Mutyala, musician CKay, barista Jaz Brisack, conservationist Rinzin Phunjok Lama, youngest Mongolian parliamentarian Bolor-Erdene Battsengel, creative director of Salvatore Ferragamo Maximilian Davis, and queer, trans-feminine, Muslim actor-playwright Bilal Baig.

Also Read: Bridgerton recasts Francesca Bridgerton for season 3, Hannah Dodd to replace Ruby Stokes

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.