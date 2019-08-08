Jabariya Jodi: CBFC removes reference to masturbation, makes nine changes in Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi is all set to deliver a one of its kind romantic comedy to the audience- a surprise wedding of the year which is based on the practice of Pakadwa Shaadis. While the film is set to release on August 9, the film has received U/A certificate with nine changes in the film. A couple of abusive words have been replaced with different words:

Here is the list of nine changes made by CBFC:

1. Muted the word “Madar”

2. Muted word “MAAL”

3. Replaced the word “HARAMI” with “BAKLOL” and the word “HARAMI” with “BAWLI”

4. “Baaya Hath” replaced with “Jajbato” ko araam

5. Replaced the scene with other shots. )

6. “Chutiyapa” replaced with “Bewakufi”

7. Name of state replaced with “yahan par nasbandi ke baad bhi londe paida hote hai” replaced with “Yahan Par Nasbandi ke baad bhi londe paida”

8. Details of copy right holders – KARMA MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT LLP, BALAJI TELEFILMS LTD.

9. Where ever it occurs. Added anti-smoking static to all the smoking scenes.

Jabariya Jodi also stars the varied powerhouses of talent such as Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. With a stellar cast, the movie is set to take over as a new love saga. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and Shailesh R Singh, Jabariya Jodi is a Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media & Entertainment production and releases on August 9, 2019.