Last Updated 29.07.2019 | 4:40 PM IST

WHAT? Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi to release a week late!

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are currently on the last leg of their promotional tour for their upcoming film, Jabariya Jodi. Marking their onscreen reunion after Hasee Toh Phasee, Jabariya Jodi has already made a special place in their fans’ hearts. From the music to the trailer, the audiences have highly appreciated Sidharth and Parineeti’s new avatar!

WHAT Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra starrer Jabariya Jodi to release a week late!

With less than a week for its release, the makers have announced that the fans will have to wait a week more before they see their favorite Jodi back on screen again. Initially slated to release on August 2, the film will now release on August 9! While there has been no such reason stated by the makers as of now, the fans are surely going to be disappointed with this delay.

However, we are truly hoping that this delay is worth the wait! Jabariya Jodi is directed by Prashant Singh and is being produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra says that his role in Jabariya Jodi is an amalgamation of the Bahubalis of Bihar

More Pages: Jabariya Jodi Box Office Collection , Jabariya Jodi Movie Review

