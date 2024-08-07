Bollywood actress Divya Seth Shah, best known for playing Shahid Kapoor’s on-screen mother in Jab We Met, has suffered an irreparable loss. Her 23-year-old daughter, Mihika Shah, passed away unexpectedly on August 5, 2024, in Mumbai.

The news of Mihika's demise has sent shockwaves through the industry and among fans. Divya shared the heartbreaking news on her Facebook page, announcing a prayer meeting for her daughter on August 8. According to a report by India Today, Mihika developed a fever that led to a seizure

Mihika, the granddaughter of veteran actress Sushma Seth, was a bright and promising young woman. Just a month before her tragic passing, Divya had shared heartwarming photos of her family on Instagram, expressing her love and pride for her daughter. In the caption, she wrote, “DNA is the only Reality / Everything else is so much hard work.”

The untimely loss of Mihika has left the family devastated. Divya Seth, a celebrated actress with a prolific career spanning numerous films and television shows, is now grappling with this immense grief.

