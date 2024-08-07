The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is thrilled to announce a special celebration of Kabir Khan’s Chandu Champion released in June this year with Kartik Aaryan's essay as the lead. The special celebration will include a special Fan Interactive Session featuring actor Kartik Aaryan and renowned director Kabir Khan. The duo will be speaking to a live audience delving into their critically acclaimed film, Chandu Champion, at the upcoming festival taking place from August 15 to 25, 2024. The special session is set to take place on August 17.

Chandu Champion duo Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan to interact with fans at IFFM 2024

Chandu Champion has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with its inspiring portrayal of Padmashri Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. Kartik Aaryan's performance in the lead role that demanded heavy transformation has been lauded as a career-defining moment, and the film has been celebrated for its depth, emotional resonance, and stunning storytelling.

In this exclusive session, Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan will engage in a candid discussion about the making of this remarkable sports biopic. They will share insights into the creative process, the challenges faced, and the extraordinary dedication required to bring the story of Murlikant Petkar to life. The audience will have the unique opportunity to hear firsthand about Kartik's intense preparation and transformation to authentically portray the legendary athlete.

This marks Kartik Aaryan's second appearance at IFFM, following his accolade in 2023 as the Rising Global Indian Superstar of Indian Cinema. His return to the festival underscores his growing influence and success within the industry.

"We are excited to welcome Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan to IFFM for this special session," said the festival director, Mitu Bhowmick Lange. "Their collaboration on Chandu Champion has not only set a new benchmark for sports biopics but has also inspired audiences with its powerful narrative and exceptional performances. This session promises to be a highlight of the festival, offering fans and film enthusiasts a rare glimpse into the creative journey of two of India's most talented artists."

The In Conversation session is scheduled to take place on August 17.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor considers Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal as his competition in Bollywood; Kartik Aaryan as charming personality: “They are such fine actors”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.