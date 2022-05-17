comscore

IU makes generous donation of over Rs. 1.28 crore to celebrate her 29th birthday

Bollywood News
By Alimran Khan -

South Korean singer-actor Lee Ji Eun, popularly known as IU, reportedly made meaningful donations on her 29th birthday that will go towards funding surgeries and treatment for youth with hearing disabilities, supporting single-parent households, and assisting youth centers and centers for the disabled.

According to Soompi report, on May 16, the artist’s agency EDAM Entertainment shared that IU made a donation totaling 210 million won (over Rs.1.28 crore) to organizations including The Snail of Love, Korean Unwed Mothers’ Families Association, Eden I Ville, and social welfare foundation Changinwon. A representative of the agency said, “IU is able to spend an especially meaningful birthday by sending love to those in need of warm support with her many fans who have celebrated her birthday.” IU has been making annual donations in the name of “IUAENA,” which combines her name with her fandom’s name, on special days and anniversaries.

EDAM Entertainment shared receipts of the artist’s donations with a message saying, “Birthdays come every year, but we want to spread warmth this year as well with UAENA,” the statement read. “We hope that this May can be a cozy one for all those pushing forward underneath the warm spring sunshine as well as those taking a brief break in the shade. And of course, to our UAENA who are celebrating with happy hearts more than anyone else, thank you always!”

Meanwhile, IU is currently gearing up for the release of her film Broker which is set to bow on June 8, 2022. Moreover, she is reportedly invited to the Cannes Film Festival 2022.

Also Read:TOMORROW X TOGETHER reflect on life’s ups and downs in evocative minisode 2: Thursday’s Child – Album Review

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

