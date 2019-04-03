Irrfan Khan announces his comeback with a poignant poem

Irrfan Khan is all set and raring to go after coming back home finally. He was diagnosed with the neuroendocrine tumour and well he took a year off abroad to recuperate. Well, after taking time out and prioritizing his health he is back to the Bay and is hale and hearty now. Though all set to work with full power, he is taking it one day at a time. Yesterday, he posed for the paps for the first time and now, he has released an official statement announcing his return. Poetic as always, Irrfan states how he missed his audience.

He wrote, “Maybe somewhere in the pursuit of winning, we forget how much it means to be loved. In our vulnerability, we are reminded. As I leave my footprints onto these steps of my life, I want to pause to be grateful for receiving your immense love and support, it soothed me in my process of healing. So I travel back to you, thanking you from the bottom of my heart.” He thanked for all the love and support showered upon him.

Irrfan is making a comeback with English Medium, a sequel to his hit Hindi Medium. It is touted that Kareena Kapoor Khan will play the female lead and Radhika Madan has been roped in to play his daughter who is all grown up. This part will trace her journey as she goes abroad to study.

