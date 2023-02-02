comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.02.2023 | 12:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pathaan Kuttey Mission Majnu Shehzada Bholaa Maidaan
follow us on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Independence Day 2023: Sunny Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham to clash with Vivek Agnihotri; neither willing to budge

en Bollywood News Independence Day 2023: Sunny Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham to clash with Vivek Agnihotri; neither willing to budge
By Subhash K. Jha -

Sunny Deol, John Abraham, Ranbir Kapoor and Vivek Agnihotri are all set to clash at the box office this Independence Day. While the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal and Sunny Deol’s long-awaited Gadar sequel are both scheduled for release on August 11, John Abraham’s Tariq releases three days later on August 15. On the same day The Kashmir Files fame director Vivek Agnihotri also releases The Vaccine War.

Independence Day 2023: Sunny Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham to clash with Vivek Agnihotri; neither willing to budge

Independence Day 2023: Sunny Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham to clash with Vivek Agnihotri; neither willing to budge

It looks like a crowded weekend, with one too many releases for audiences to choose from. Apparently intense discussions are on among the producers of the four big films to see how the clutter can be resolved.

A source close to the development says, “Gadar 2 is the right fit for the Independence Day weekend. But the producers of Animal are in no mood to move from August 13. John who is a co-producer on Tariq, and Vivek Agnihotri with his The Vaccine War are also adamant on coming on August 15.The Independence Day weekend is a long weekend. So let’s see…”

Also Read: ‘Kisses galore’ for Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor on the beaches of Spain in ‘Tere Pyaar Mein’ song from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, watch video

More Pages: The Vaccine War Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rajkumar Hirani Films to launch new talent…

Project K, starring Prabhas, Deepika…

Bhushan Kumar to launch Kapil Sharma’s first…

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers REACT…

Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed to release on THIS…

Alaya F reveals she “almost” took up a…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification