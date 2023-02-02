Sunny Deol, John Abraham, Ranbir Kapoor and Vivek Agnihotri are all set to clash at the box office this Independence Day. While the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal and Sunny Deol’s long-awaited Gadar sequel are both scheduled for release on August 11, John Abraham’s Tariq releases three days later on August 15. On the same day The Kashmir Files fame director Vivek Agnihotri also releases The Vaccine War.

Independence Day 2023: Sunny Deol, Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham to clash with Vivek Agnihotri; neither willing to budge

It looks like a crowded weekend, with one too many releases for audiences to choose from. Apparently intense discussions are on among the producers of the four big films to see how the clutter can be resolved.

A source close to the development says, “Gadar 2 is the right fit for the Independence Day weekend. But the producers of Animal are in no mood to move from August 13. John who is a co-producer on Tariq, and Vivek Agnihotri with his The Vaccine War are also adamant on coming on August 15.The Independence Day weekend is a long weekend. So let’s see…”

