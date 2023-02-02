Lawyer of Aaliya Siddiqui claimed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family did not give food, bed, and bathroom to the actor’s wife and tortured her.

Readers would be aware that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui are caught in a legal battle recently wherein the latter claimed that the actor has been torturing her, in cahoots with his family. In a recent statement released by her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, they also opened up about how the Siddiqui family filed a trespass complaint against her for entering their own house and how they even ensured that she doesn’t get any food, bed, or bathroom for survival.

Aaliya Siddiqui accuses husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui of removing her from the house; “her modesty was insulted before the police officers,” claims her lawyer

In a statement released by Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, it said, "Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members did everything possible to remove my client Mrs. Aaliya Siddiqui from the house. They filed an untenable criminal complaint of trespass against her. Thereafter, through the police they threatened to arrest her and were calling her each day to the Police Station, after sunset.”

Further it spoke about the way the police treated her continuing, “Whilst, I do not want to directly attribute the actions and the failures of the police department to them, yet the fact remains that no police officer ever came to protect my clients rights, even when her modesty was insulted before the police officers. Not only her relationship with Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was questioned before the Police Officer, but even the legitimacy of the minor son was questioned. Yet the police officer did not act on the written complaint given by my client under Section 509 of IPC.” The lawyer also posted a video of him giving this statement on social media.

No police officer came forward to protect my clients' rights. Instead, security guards of @Nawazuddin_S had the audacity to try to restrain my client from signing Court papers for Domestic Violence & for quashing of FIR This "jungle raj" will stop. I HAVE FULL FAITH IN COURTS https://t.co/SvAb8SanT0 pic.twitter.com/VUpngdNzkG — Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee (@RizwanSiddiquee) January 29, 2023



“Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members have, in the last seven days ensured that no food, no bed, and no bathroom to take bath is given to my client. They have even posted innumerable male bodyguards all around my client and further installed CCTV cameras in the hall, where my client is currently staying with her minor children,” added the statement.

It concluded stating, “To add to all of this, they even ensured that I do not obtain any signatures of my client to file appropriate court cases against Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members. Despite being stopped and threatened at multiple levels and no police officer coming to the aid of my client, me and my team managed to obtain signatures of my client for the Court cases. Accordingly, multiple cases are being filed in the Courts now.”

