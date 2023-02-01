comscore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rajkumar Hirani Films to launch new talent under the Newcomers initiative

The film will be backed by Jio Studios, Rajkumar Hirani Films and Mahaveer Jain.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker and producer Rajkumar Hirani is keen on launching new talent in his forthcoming venture. He will be joining hands with Newcomers under the banner Rajkumar Hirani Films, and will also be launching new talent. The film will be backed by Jio Studios, Rajkumar Hirani Films and Mahaveer Jain.

Talking about Newcomers, it is a one of its kind initiative, where all esteemed filmmakers have resolved to enhance the ecosystem of the Indian film industry. On September 28, 2022, at FICCI Frames, it was introduced as a unique initiative to mentor and launch new talent. This initiative was unveiled by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Mahaveer Jain, along with the leading filmmakers of the country.

It is said to be a platform of opportunities for new talent; actors, writers, directors, musicians, technicians etc. from every corner of India. Sources state that since its announcement, Newcomers has got tremendous response and support from many prominent filmmakers across the country. Furthermore, according to these sources, more films with other leading filmmakers & production houses are slated to be announced soon.

Also Read: BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for the CRUCIAL underwater sequence for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki after Pathaan’s release

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

