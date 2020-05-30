Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.05.2020 | 1:18 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

In lights of suicides within the industry, Juhi Parmar bats for making mental health a priority

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Juhi Parmar embraces a subject which currently needs most attention to, and that is mental health!

In a very openly candid must watch video, Juhi speaks about the internal mental battle, which in times like these is definitely a tough place to be in!


With the current rise in unfortunate situations like suicides within the industry itself, Juhi questions why only physical health and wellbeing is considered important, when mental health is what should be ideally prioritized in equality to being physically fit!

Juhi also emphasizes on the fact that what matters the most right now is to be a listening ear for anyone who wants to speak about what's on their mind! As there could be no greater gift than being a good listener for those who need one!

Here's what Juhi expressed about her thoughts on the same for the video! "Happy, Sad, Angry, Frustrated....so many emotions which we go through as humans!  But yes the battle, and the internal battle especially is not easy.  With some unfortunate incidents of suicides in our industry due to the current situation, we all are left to question that while physical well being is important so is #MentalHealth.  Here I am speaking about my thoughts and I would say if there's one thing that matters most is, speak it out and for all of us who can give a listening ear, that in itself is a huge gift!  #WeMustFightThis," she wrote.

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya rubbishes…

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan come in…

Hema Malini responds to backlash on KENT ad;…

Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 45 lakhs to CINTAA…

Vidya Balan's Natkhat to have its world…

Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar has recovered…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification