A massive 16-acre set built for Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan has been dismantled

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn was next to be seen in Maidaan and the shoot had already begun a while before the pandemic hit the world. A 16-acre wide set was built for the same, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, it wasn’t used as expected. So, now, the makers have decided to dismantle it since the monsoon season is on its way. Producer Boney Kapoor has confirmed the news regarding the same.

He says the set was built around a 16-acre plot in Mumbai and it is being taken down since we can expect rain on any day now. The rebuilding of this set will take close to two months, so if they begin it in September this year, the shoot can commence only in November. Luckily for the team, some indoor and outdoor portions have already been shot in Lucknow and Kolkata, so they won’t have to start from scratch.

Maidaan is being directed by Amit Sharma and it revolves around the late Abdul Sayed Rahim’s life who was considered as one of the finest football coaches. He also managed the Indian national football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn and his team help 700 families with ration and hygiene kits in Dharavi

More Pages: Maidaan Box Office Collection

