Vipul Amrutlal Shah launches IPO for Sunshine Pictures; says, “In the fast-changing dynamics of the film industry going public seems to be the best option”

Vipul Amrutlal Shah is one of Bollywood's finest filmmakers, known for delivering impactful and hard-hitting films. His movies consistently showcase a visionary approach while reflecting the realities of society. Continuing on this journey, he envisions creating even more impactful films with an impressive lineup planned for the future.

While speaking about his vision of making more impactful films, Vipul Amrutlal Shah said, "In the fast changing dynamics of the film industry going public seems to be the best option for Sunshine Pictures."

"Today’s cinema has become very dynamic and there is a great opportunity. Better then ever before and to make more and more impactful films you need to change your outlook also and this step is in that direction." He added.

Moreover, Vipul Amrutlal Shah with his company Sunshine Pictures Limited is launching the IPO to use the proceeds from the fresh issue to meet its long-term working capital requirements for future growth and operations and other general corporate purposes.

Apart from this, Vipul Amrutlal Shah is coming up with his next, HISAAB, In association with Sunshine Pictures and Jio Studios. The film is Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and is co-produced by Aashin A Shah starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Shefali Shah.

