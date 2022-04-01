As the countdown to the biggest celebration of Indian Cinema worldwide draws near, International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards announces its 12 Popular Category nominations for the 22nd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 20 and 21, 2022.

IIFA 2022 Nominations: Shershaah takes the lead with 12 Nominations, Ludo and 83 emerge as strong contenders; check out the complete list

Rounding out the 12 Popular Categories are Best Picture, Direction, Performance in A Leading Role (Female & Male), Performance in a Supporting Role (Female & Male), Music Direction, Playback Singer (Female & Male) & Best story (Original & Adapted), Lyrics as Global Voting to go LIVE on Saturday, 2nd April 2022. Cinema has had an incredible year with a varied number of truly distinctive films that not only took the box office by storm but were also critically acclaimed fetching rave reviews.

Shershaah leads the way, amassing the highest number of nominations, 12 in total, 83 and Ludo come close seconds with 9 and 6 nominations respectively followed by Thappad and Atrangi Re with 5 and Mimi with 4 nominations.

Here is the complete list of Nominations:

BEST PICTURE:

Shershaah

83

Ludo

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Thappad

BEST DIRECTOR:

Kabir Khan (83)

Anurag Basu (Ludo)

Shoojit Sircar (Sardar Udham)

Vishnuvaradhan (Shershaah)

Anubhav Sinha (Thappad)

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (FEMALE):

Vidya Balan (Sherni)

Kriti Sanon (Mimi)

Sanya Malhotra (Pagglait)

Kiara Advani (Shershaah)

Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE (MALE):

Ranveer Singh (83)

Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham)

Sidharth Malhotra (Shershaah)

Late Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)

Manoj Bajpayee (Bhonsle)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (FEMALE):

Gauahar Khan (14 Phere)

Radhika Madan (Angrezi Medium)

Lara Dutta (Bell Bottom)

Shalini Vatsa (Ludo)

Sai Tamhankar (Mimi)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE (MALE):

Jiiva (83)

Pankaj Tripathi (83)

Pankaj Tripathi (Ludo)

Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Kumud Mishra (Thappad)

BEST MUSIC DIRECTION:

Pritam (83)

A.R.Rahman (99 Songs)

A.R.Rahman (Atrangi Re)

Pritam (Ludo)

Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani (Shershaah).

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE)

Shreya Ghoshal for ‘Chaka Chak’ (Atrangi Re)

Priya Saraiya for ‘Kalle Kalle’ (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui)

Shreya Ghoshal for ‘Param Sundari’ (Mimi)

Jasleen Royal for ‘Ranjha’ (Shershaah)

Asees Kaur for ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ (Shershaah)

BEST PLAYBACK SINGER (FEMALE):

Arijit Singh for ‘Lehra Do’ (83)

Arijit Singh for ‘Rait Zara Si’ (Atrangi Re)

Aijit Singh for ‘Aabaad Barbaad’ (Ludo)

Jubin Nautiyal for ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ (Shershaah)

B Praak for ‘Mann Bharya’ (Shershaah)

BEST STORY (ORIGINAL):

Himanshu Sharma (Atrangi Re)

Shubham (Eeb Allay Ooo!)

Anurag Basu (Ludo)

Sandeep Shrivastava (Shershaah)

BEST STORY (ADAPTED):

Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan (Based on ICC World CUp 1983) (83)

Abhishek Chaubey, Hussain Haidry (Ankahi Kahaniya)

Laxman Utekar, Rohan Shankar (Mimi)

Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Vijayendra Prasad (Thalaivii)

BEST LYRICS:

Kausar Munir for ‘Lehra Do’ (83)

Irshad Kamil for ‘Rait Zara Si’ (Atrangi Re)

Irshad Kamil for ‘Shayad’ (Love Aaj Kal)

Tanishk Bagchi for the song ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ (Shershaah)

B Praak, Jaani for ‘Mann Bharya’ (Shershaah)

The event will take place at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences. Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh will be hosting the awards.

