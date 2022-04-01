Avengers co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans team up again to star in Apple’s high-profile film Project Artemis, helmed by Jason Batemon (Ozark).

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans reunite to lead Jason Bateman’s space epic Project Artemis from Apple

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rose Gilroy penned the script for the upcoming film which is described as focusing on the space race. The plot details and characters to be played by Johansson and Evans in the film have been kept under wraps. Johansson, Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn will produce under the These Pictures banner, and Bateman will produce through Aggregate Films. Deadline first reported the news.

The upcoming hot package is the second film in works for Scarlett Johansson with Apple, after Bride which is currently in development. Apple has had recent success in making films with last year's CODA which bagged three Oscars including best picture, best supporting actor and best adapted screenplay. The company has reportedly purchased Project Artemis in a $100 million deal.

On the work front, Scarlett Johansson's acclaimed credits include 2019's Jojo Rabbit, Marriage Story and 2017's Rough Nightand while Chris Evans’ previous work includes 2019's Knives Out, The Red Sea Diving Resort, and 2017's Gifted. The two have also worked together multiple times before, most notably in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff and Captain America/Steve Rogers.

Also Read: Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon to premiere on August 21

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.