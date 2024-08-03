At Next on Netflix India which was held in the first half of 2024, the streaming giant announced the slate of web-series and films audiences can look forward to this year. It also included a first look poster of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack which promises to bring together industry stalwarts like Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur, along with Vijay Varma, Arvind Swamy, Dia Mirza, Patralekha, Amrita Puri, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, and Squid Game star Anupam Tripathi in a gripping tale of India-Nepal flight hijack. Based on true events, Netflix unveiled the first teaser of the web-series which will launch on August 29.

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Teaser: Vijay Varma joins hands with stalwarts Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Arvind Swamy, and others to bring a chilling true story to life

After the critically acclaimed Monica, O My Darling and the popular series Scoop, Netflix once again partners with Matchbox Shots in association with Benaras Mediaworks, to retell this harrowing story of terror, crisis, and heroism. Anubhav Sinha makes his streaming directorial debut with IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. For the unversed, the series is based on the 1999 hijack that shook an entire nation. On the fateful day of December 24, Indian Airlines Flight IC 814 embarked on its journey from Kathmandu to New Delhi, unaware that it was on the brink of plunging into the heart of a dramatic seven-day odyssey of terror and intrigue.

Created and written by Anubhav Sinha and Trishant Srivastava, this six-episode series thrusts you into the nerve-wracking reality faced by passengers and crew trapped at 30,000 feet. With every moment steeped in tension, the series follows a relentless team in India racing against time, deciphering the hijackers' ominous demands, and fighting against the odds to ensure the safe return of everyone on board. Don't miss IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack - Landing on Netflix on August 29.

