Star couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have joined hands with some of the biggest names in cricket to raise funds for Vipla Foundation which was earlier known as Save The Children India for their special needs school in BKC, Mumbai. The couple has brought together renowned and respected cricketers like Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja and Lucknow Super Giants, along with international players; Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran for this cause.

Rahul and Athiya have organized a special cricket auction wherein these icons of the game would be donating something very dear to them and rallying financial aid for the foundation. Talking about the initiative, actress Athiya Shetty said “Vipla Foundation has been a significant part of my childhood. I have spent numerous days after school teaching the children and spending time with them. Through this auction, I hope to continue the legacy of my Nani, who started Vipla Foundation with the intent of serving the needs of children with hearing impairment and intellectual disabilities.”

“My first visit to the school was very emotional and the children inspired me to contribute in whatever way I could to this great initiative that Athiya’s family has been part of. The auction is our way of supporting the incredible work that Vipla Foundation does in providing a great learning environment to children. When I reached out to the cricket fraternity, they were just as supportive in donating their precious cricket items for this great cause. By participating in the auction and bidding for the memorabilia, each bidder is joining us in making a difference in the lives of these truly special children” added her husband and renowned cricketer KL Rahul.

