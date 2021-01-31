Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 31.01.2021 | 3:25 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to star in a love story directed by Karan Johar

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After the super hit film Gully Boy, actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are all set to pair up once again. The duo have reportedly got on board for a love story by Dharma Productions. The film will be directed by Karan Johar himself.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh to star in a love story directed by Karan Johar

Karan Johar last directed the romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While he has directed segments in Netflix original Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, this will be his next big screen directorial.

What makes it even more exciting is that this is the first time that Ranveer Singh will be directed by Karan Johar. For Alia, it will be a reunion, as Karan had directed her debut film Student of The Year which was released in 2012. Details regarding the film are currently under wrap.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were all set to share screen in Karan Johar's directorial Takht which was announced a while ago. However, the film seems to have been put on hold. Takht is a multi-starrer with Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor headlining the cast.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: “Deepika Padukone is experimental, Alia Bhatt’s style is mature”- fashion designer Shehla Khan on personal styles of Bollywood celebrities

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

After Shakuntala Devi and Ludo, Sanya…

Angira Dhar walks out of Dongri to Dubai…

Zack Snyder announces Synder Cut of Justice…

Mirzapur to go back to storyboard for season…

Allahabad High Court stays arrest of…

Tandav controversy: Saif Ali Khan's mother…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification