“I step back”- Akshay Kumar apologises for his association with Elaichi brand; says he will donate the endorsement fee

Akshay Kumar, who was roped in as the brand ambassador of Vimal Elaichi a couple of days back has "stepped back" after facing criticism from his fans. In a recent ad for the brand, Akshay was seen sharing screen with actors Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan, who are also brand ambassadors of the product. While the ad promotes elaichi, it falls under the category of surrogate advertising as the brand is famously known for selling tobacco.

Akshay Kumar apologises and steps down as brand ambassador of Vimal Elaichi; says he will donate the endorsement fee

“I step back”- Akshay Kumar apologises for his association with Elaichi brand; says he will donate the endorsement fee

Akshay Kumar’s entry into the Elaichi universe met with severe criticism from fans which has led to the actor apologisng for his association with the brand. The actor issued a statement on Thursday and said that he will be donating his endorsement fee. “I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me,” he stated.

“While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes,” he added.

 

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in the film Prithviraj which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, and debutant Manushi Chhillar. The historical drama will be released in theatres on June 3. Akshay has multiple films in his kitty including Mission Cinderella, Selfiee, Ram Setu, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and others.

