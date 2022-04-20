Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is set to add another international credit to his filmography after his stunning performances in NBC's New Amsterdam and the Amazon film The Big Sick. The BAFTA nominated actor will soon essay the role of the protagonist's father-in-law in the ABC comedy pilot The Son in Law and star alongside Reema Sampat, Chris Sullivan and Meera Simhan as one of the leads.

Anupam Kher to star as father-in-law in ABC comedy pilot The Son In Law

According to Deadline, Anupam Kher joins the cast of The Son in Law, a single-camera pilot from 20th Television, is written and executive produced by Ajay Sahgal and executive produced by Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar. Kasdan’s The Detective Agency is also producing and 20th Television is the studio behind. The story follows a salt-of-the-earth man, Jake (Chris Sullivan), who finds himself seeking the approval of his new fiancée Asha’s (Reema Sampat) sophisticated parents, including a difficult-to-impress father-in-law.

On Wednesday, Anupam Kher took to his Instagram sharing the news. Along with the picture, he captioned the post as “Happy and excited to share with you all this fantastic news about my next overseas pilot project #SonInLaw. Looking forward to joining the team. Jai Ho! #SonInLaw @abcnetwork #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #Series (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Anupam Kher previously scored a BAFTA nomination for best supporting actor in the BBC’s The Boy with the Topknot and also has starred in Bend It Like Beckham, Silver Linings Playbook, Sense8, A Family Man and Netflix’s The Indian Detective as well as Hotel Mumbai and Mrs. Wilson.

Also Read: Anupam Kher touches younger brother Raju Kher’s feet on Uunchai sets: ‘He was awkward but I got cheap thrills’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.