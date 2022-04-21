comscore

Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt Wedding: Couple to move into Kapoor family bungalow

Bollywood News
By Subhash K. Jha -

Krishna Raj, the home that Rishi Kapoor built for his family, is where Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will move in as Man and Wife as soon as it is ready. The bungalow on Pali Hill has been under renovation for the past year.

Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt Wedding: Couple to move into Kapoor family bungalow

“It was expected to be ready in time for the Ranbir-Alia wedding. But the renovation is taking much longer than expected. The two wanted to get married only after the bungalow was ready. Now with the construction showing no sign of a closure, the couple has decided to move into Vastu for now,” says a friend of Ranbir and Alia.

Vastu is the building half a kilometer from Krishna Raj where Ranbir had shifted with Katrina Kaif three years ago. It will serve as the newly-married couple’s temporary residence. They are expected to move into Ranbir’s family bungalow in December along with Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt alliance: A retrospective of the actor’s past relationships

