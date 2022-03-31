One of the producers behind Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), awarded the Best Documentary Feature Oscar immediately after Will Smith’s onstage altercation with Chris Rock, took to social media on Wednesday not only to criticize Smith for his behaviour, but also Rock for a joke he made about the team when they won and calling him “white guy” at the Oscars.

Indian-American Summer of Soul producer Joseph Patel criticizes Will Smith’s actions and calls out Chris Rock for calling him as ‘white guy’ during Oscars 2022

In a blistering Twitter thread Wednesday, Joseph Patel bluntly called out Will Smith for Slapgate, which he said was “selfish,” and Chris Rock for comments he made in announcing the Summer of Soul win. “First, I’ve been drunk with joy the last few days for me and my team and our Oscar win. So many of you – IRL friends, internet friends, acquaintances, colleagues, old homies and new – have shown love and support and genuine excitement for our achievement,” Patel said.

“It’s taken me a few days to process everything,” he continued. “Still sort of processing it. Once we realized the Chris Rock/Will Smith interaction wasn’t a bit, everything got turned upside down. Everyone was still trying to make sense of it when Chris persevered & started to read the nominees,” he further wrote. “I think what Will did was selfish. It robbed the category of its moment. It robbed the other excellent and amazing films of their moment to be acknowledged in what was a STRONG year for docs. And it robbed Summer of Soul and our team of our moment. Of a loud, enthusiastic cheer for a celebrated film.”

First, I’ve been drunk with joy the last few days for me and my team and our Oscar win. So many of you - IRL friends, internet friends, acquaintances, colleagues, old homies and new - have shown love and support and genuine excitement for our achievement. — joseph monish patel (@jazzbeezy) March 31, 2022

Patel then called out Chris Rock for his presentation of the category during Sunday’s ceremony, in which Rock introduced Patel and the producers other than Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson as a group of “four white guys.”

“What I didn’t hear in that moment walking to stage but was told of afterwards is what Chris Rock said when reading our name from the winner’s card – The winner is “Summer of Soul…Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and…4 white guys.” WHAT IN THE ACTUAL F—????? The reason that makes me SO SO VERY ANGRY is because I was so proud to be one of a handful of South Asians to have ever won an Oscar in the history of the award,” Patel explained in the blistering thread.

“I was ecstatic that I was the 3RD South Asian to win that night – after Riz [Ahmed] and Aneil Karia won earlier in the night for [best live action short winner] ‘The Long Goodbye.’ Three South Asians winning on the same night – that’s never happened before! And it’s meaningful! It’s history!” Patel also addressed the possibility that Rock was simply coming up with a joke under stress after his altercation with Smith, sharing that Rock “made the same joke the night before on stage at the Roots Jam.”

The reason that makes me SO SO VERY ANGRY is because I was so proud to be one of a handful of South Asians to have ever won an Oscar in the history of the award. — joseph monish patel (@jazzbeezy) March 31, 2022

During the show at the El Rey Theatre on March 26, the evening before the Oscars, Rock took to the stage to say, “I’m presenting the documentary Oscar tomorrow, for best documentary and I just I just came from the rehearsal. So if you win… because you have like co-directors on it, I’m gonna say Ahmir ‘Questlove’ Thompson and three white guys. Oh you know I’m gonna say it too because I don’t give a fuck.”

“I never need a statue to tell me how nice I am – but it sure helps. And what both Will AND Chris did really stained what should have been a beautiful moment for us,” Patel’s thread concludes. “Also it goes without saying I speak for me and me alone. Not Ahmir and not our coproducers.”

I’m a big boy - I can take a joke. Comedians make jokes. But not in that moment. What a shitty, disrespectful thing to do. AND HERE’S THE THING…It wasn’t that Chris Rock was under stress. He made the same joke the night before on stage at the Roots Jam! — joseph monish patel (@jazzbeezy) March 31, 2022

Also Read: Chris Rock gets standing ovation at first show since getting slapped by Will Smith at Oscars 2022: “I’m still kind of processing what happened”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.