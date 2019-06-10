Bollywood Hungama
Here’s how Vidya Balan lost the Jayalalitha biopic to Kangana Ranaut

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Jayalalitha bio-pic which is now being toplined by Kangana Ranaut was first offered to Vidya Balan. She was apparently dropped from the project for “asking too many questions.” Yes, that’s right. Women actors who get too curious about their character are considered a nuisance. On the other hand, male superstars can ask as many questions as they like, demand as much money as they want, and it’s all considered legitimate.

So the story goes that Vidya Balan was almost finalized to play the eponymous part in director A L Vijay’s Tamil-Hindi film Thailaivi when the curtain was brought down on the Balan chapter. “As Vidya became increasingly questioning about her role the producers got uncomfortable with her inquisitiveness. They probably had no answers at that point of time,” says a source connected with the project.

Kangana Ranaut stepped in with the strong recommendation of writer Vijayendra Prasad who recently worked with the actress in Manikarnika. While it is rumoured that Vidya Balan had to quit due to lack of information on the script, writer Vijayendra Prasad says he is holding nothing back regarding the colourful life of Jayalalitha. Kangana, it seems, was destined to play the role.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal release to be preponed to August 9, 2019?

