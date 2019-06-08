Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff film’s ACTUAL title to be unveiled this month; trailer expected in August

It’s going to be one of the biggest films of the year. After all, this Siddharth Anand-directorial has two of the hottest actors around, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. Both are exceptional dancers and have ripped bodies and hence have earned a sizeable fan following among both men and women. The film was launched way back in September 2017 and surprisingly, has been without a title since. Then in February 2018, Yash Raj Films (YRF), called it as a Hrithik vs Tiger film, giving an indication that both will be pitted against each other. In one of their press release, it also came to light that Hrithik Roshan plays Tiger Shroff’s mentor in the film too. Few months later, Vaani Kapoor was finalized as the leading lady opposite Hrithik.

Since a week, reports have been going around that the film has been titled as Fighters. However, Tiger has clarified that it’s not the case. A source however tells us that Fighters was a working title for the film. The source explains, “The film was never intended to be called as Fighters. It was always a tentative title. The makers are looking at a much more powerful title and also something that will be relevant to this slick, face-off thriller.”

So when the title will be finally known to public? “This month itself,” reveals the source and further adding, “YRF then plans to launch the first look posters and trailers in August. So the film will have a good, two-month or one-and-a-half months’ time for promotions before it releases on October 2.”

The Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff flick, like Bharat, would release on a Wednesday, on a huge holiday (Gandhi Jayanti). Though it will face competition from Milap Zaveri’s intense drama Marjaavaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh, YRF need not worry as theirs is a bigger and more exciting film. It’ll surely have an edge at the box office, especially considering the five-day weekend. The content of course has to be exciting and relatable or else the film will can crash. Coincidentally, Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand in 2014 had unveiled Bang Bang in cinemas on the same day – October 2 – and despite a lot of factors going in its favour, it massively underperformed. It remains to be seen if Hrithik-Tiger film will also go the same way or will it emerge as a blockbuster.