Last Updated 22.10.2020 | 2:16 PM IST

Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan tests positive for COVID-19 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's mother has tested positive for coronavirus. Rakesh Roshan has been staying at his farmhouse in Khandala along with his wife Pinkie. The couple will most likely stay put considering Pinkie's health. 

Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan tests positive for COVID-19 
Talking to a daily, Pinkie Roshan said that they have been getting everyone in the family and their staff tested every 20 days. She confirmed that she had tested positive a week ago but has no symptoms. Pinkie also said that the doctors said that her yoga and exercise regime has helped keep the virus in control. She will be undergoing another test on Friday and hopes it will turn out negative. 

Meanwhile, Hrithik is currently at his beach flat in Juhu where he had shifted a couple of years ago. The actor's ex-wife Sussane Khan who had moved in with him and their kids during the lockdown has now shifted back to her Versova flat with the kids. 

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan drops a rare photo with Kunal Kapoor on his birthday with a hilarious caption

