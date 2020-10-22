Pride of Cows, the premium subscription-based offering from the house of Parag Milk Foods Ltd, roped in ace Bollywood celebrity Kareena Kapoor to enhance its reach and awareness amongst the audience that is looking for quality, freshness, and purity. The actor who recently made headlines with the big announcement of her second pregnancy is now part of another growing family, as Parag Milk Foods adds newer products to Pride of Cows range, the perfect curd, and single-origin ghee, products that are made ‘Full of Love’.

The actor was seen sharing her love for dairy products and her views about the importance of dairy nutrition in everyday life. KK was thrilled to share how Pride of Cows products are of unmatched quality and are delivered all the way from the farm to your doorstep following a contactless process, ensuring safety and freshness.

Ms. Akshali Shah, Sr. Vice President- Strategy, Sales & Marketing, Parag Milk Foods Ltd. Asserted, “We are more than delighted to introduce Kareena Kapoor to the Pride of Cows family. KK is the obvious choice for us as she best personifies premiumness and embodies the POC ethos of delivering only but the best. She exemplifies motherhood, a women of pure dedication towards her work, and the respect she demands amongst the new-age mothers makes her the perfect match for our brand Pride of Cows which is made FULL OF LOVE.

We have been pioneer's in the concept of subscription-based model for a category like milk and we are now happy to expand this further for curd and ghee as well. The no human touch intervention process ensures absolute hygiene and our consumers can vouch for our product’s taste, creaminess, quality, aroma and flavor. We believe that it will cater to a growing audience of health-conscious consumers who want the healthiest and fresh from the farm milk products on their table. Kareena’s association with us will further deepen the brand’s connect, increase brand recall, and drive greater trials across the country”.

Excited about her association with the brand, Mrs. Kareena Kapoor further added, “I am truly excited for my association with Pride of Cows. This association comes so naturally to me as I’m personally a dairy lover and have grown up drinking a glass of milk every day. Dairy products are known for having high nutritional value and I always prefer to pair my meals with a dash of ghee and curd. The fact that the Pride of Cows products are so pure, fresh and sourced hygienically, I would recommend everyone to go and subscribe for them now and get hands on to their bottle of ghee, milk and curd which is so full of love.

