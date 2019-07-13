Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer’s title and visuals to be released only with the first teaser!

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff are all set to star in Yash Raj Films’ next action packed film. Both the actors are extremely talented and are considered as two of the best action stars in the industry. The fans are already thrilled with just the announcement of the two actors coming together for a film. However, keeping the anticipation and suspense alive, the makers have made sure to not let any pictures leak from the sets. The security has been beefed up and everyone is making sure to avoid spilling any beans about the title or the details regarding this movie.

All we know is that Hrithik and Tiger will have a dance-off in the film along with some intense action sequences. Sources have informed that Aditya Chopra has made it clear that he wants to keep the suspense alive and the title will only be revealed with the first asset’s release. The sources revealed, “Aditya Chopra was very clear that nothing about the film should get out before the first official asset drops. An entire strategy was constructed to create and build secrecy around the project and continuously hype up the anticipation for the first asset to release. The makers wanted to position the promise of two of the biggest action heroes of our generation, Hrithik and Tiger, take on each other and thus the working title Hrithik vs Tiger came into existence! The working title was also widely publicized because the makers wanted it to one simple thing – register the marketing promise that audiences will see the biggest showdown between two of the biggest and the best action superstars of Indian cinema. With no information of the film coming out, it has only enhanced the anticipation among audiences”

This also happens to be the biggest showdown between the two action stars and even the director, Siddharth Anand says, “Yes, this is true. We wanted to keep everything under wraps because we were certain that it will add to the anticipation of the teaser. Inspite of tremendous pressure from fans of both the stars, it was a conscious decision to not put out any official pictures of the film and not even announce the title of the film. We want maximum impact on the day of the launch.” The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor and Anupriya Goenka. Slated to release in 2020, Hrithik Roshan has been training hard since the past months to recover from his injured ankle to give it his best shot for this role.

