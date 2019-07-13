Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.07.2019 | 5:13 PM IST

Boney Kapoor reacts to Kerala DGP for claiming that Sridevi’s death might have been a MURDER

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It has been over a year when veteran actress Sridevi passed away in a hotel room in Dubai. She was there with her husband, Boney Kapoor to attend a family wedding and died due to accidental drowning after she lost her consciousness. The news left her fans and the country in shock as none of us had seen this coming. During the difficult times, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor stood by Boney, Janhvi, and Khushi providing them the much needed support.

Boney Kapoor reacts to Kerala DGP for claiming that Sridevi’s death might have been a MURDER

However in a recent column written by Kerala DGP, Rishiraj Singh, in Kerala Kaumudi newspaper, he claims that Sridevi’s death could have been a murder. He elaborates his reason to claim this by saying that he consulted his friend and late forensic expert Dr. Umadathan, out of curiousity. He says that he had asked his friend about her death long back and he said that a person cannot drown in one-foot deep water, no matter how drunk he or she is. It is only possible if a person holds their head and feet under water.

While this is a very serious claim to make, Boney Kapoor in a recent interview chose not to pay heed to it. He says he does not want to react to such stupid stories because they keep coming in and that it is just a fragment of their imagination.

On the work front, Boney Kapoor will soon be producing a film starring Thala Ajith.

Also Read: Nerkonda Paarvai: Boney Kapoor thinks here’s how Ajith can inspire his kids Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor!

