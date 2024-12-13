Despite the injury, Akshay Kumar is determined to complete the film’s shoot, which is in its final stages.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, known for his dedication to performing his stunts, injured his eye while filming for Housefull 5. The incident occurred on the film’s set in Mumbai when a flying object hit the actor. Despite the injury, Akshay remains determined to complete the project.

Akshay Kumar injures eye while performing stunt on Housefull 5 sets: Report

Mishap on the Sets of Housefull 5

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the accident occurred during a stunt sequence. An ophthalmologist was immediately called to the set to examine the actor. The report stated, “An object came flying in Akshay's eye while he was doing a stunt. An ophthalmologist was called on the set immediately, who bandaged the eye and asked him to take some rest, while the shoot resumed with the other actors. However, even with the injury, Akshay is determined to join the shoot back soon because the film is in the final stages of the shoot, and he doesn't want it to get delayed.”

Housefull 5: A Landmark in Indian Cinema

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is set to release in theatres on June 6, 2025. The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, marks a significant milestone as the first Indian cinema franchise to have five installments. The ensemble cast includes Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, and Johnny Lever.

Upcoming Projects of Akshay Kumar

Beyond Housefull 5, Akshay Kumar is also gearing up for his much-anticipated horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla. The film reunites him with veteran director Priyadarshan and is slated for release on April 2, 2026.

