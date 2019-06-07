Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 07.06.2019 | 10:36 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

#SorryNotAvailable – When Anurag Kashyap was stumped with these words by an aspiring actor

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Over the years Anurag Kashyap has come to be known as one director who builds characters with the stories he tells. Be it any of his films, Kashyap has always had the penchant to enthral the viewer with storytelling techniques that engage and capture ones attention. While many aspiring actor yearn for a chance to be cast in any of Kashyap’s ventures, the director was recently left stumped when one actor responded saying, “Sorry, not available”.

#SorryNotAvailable – When Anurag Kashyap was stumped with these words by an aspiring actor

An insider from the industry who requested to be anonymous confirmed that recently an actor just said, “Sorry, not available” to Anurag Kashyap while also added that post receiving this response Kashyap was at a sheer loss of words. Though the reason for which Anurag has approached this new kid on the block is unknown sources say it is linked to an upcoming project that is being helmed by the filmmaker.

While as of now details on the said venture and the talent are unavailable, the grapevine state that an official announcement will be made soon revealing everything.

Tags : , ,

Recommended for you

Anurag Kashyap files an FIR against the…

SHOCKING! Anurag Kashyap shares this ABUSIVE…

Saif Ali Khan opens up on the success of…

SHOCKING! Anurag Kashyap SNAPS at the paps,…

Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Khan to star in…

Taapsee Pannu signs Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad;…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification