Last year in September it was reported that Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan will be making his OTT debut with the Hindi adaptation of the British mini-series The Night Manager. The series was to be streamed on Disney+Hotstar and the actor was reportedly being paid a huge sum around the vicinity of Rs. 75 crore for the same. All was done and the actor was supposed to start shooting in March. However, latest reports state that the actor has backed out of the project.

While there has been no official confirmation yet, reports state that Hrithik was uncomfortable with the long schedules and had date problems. Therefore the shoot of the series now stands cancelled and reportedly the crew of the film is not happy with the latest developments.

There is a lot of speculation around why the actor decided to step out of the project. The actor has been looking to venture into the digital space for a long time with a project that would appeal to a worldwide audience and when Disney+Hotstar approached him with The Night Manager everything fell in place. Hrithik was to play an Indian version of the Jonathan Pine character, essayed by Tom Hiddleston in the original 2016 limited series based on the 1993 novel by John Le Carre. Bollywood actress Preity Zinta was to bankroll the series under her production house.

