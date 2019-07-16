Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 collections hit the roof; Anand Kumar is over the moon

The collections tell their own story. And a pretty spectacular one at that. The box office collections of Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 show an unprecedented growth, growing by almost 55 – 60 percent in some places on Day 2 and even more on Day 3.

Anand Kumar on whose life this moving and inspiring film is made can barely contain his excitement. “Nothing has come to me easily in life. If I had to struggle to educate the children whom a section of society thought to be fit only for lowly work and jobs, then I also had to struggle to see the film on my struggle being made and completed. As you know, Anurag Basu was to originally direct the film. We spent nearly two years meeting and collaborating. But that didn’t work out. Now that it’s finally happened I am happy beyond words.”

Anand has words of praise for the writer and director. “The scriptwriter Sanjiv Dutta and director Vikas Bahl worked relentlessly to give shape to my life on screen.”

Anand intends to celebrate the success of his bio-pic with close friends and family. “Unfortunately I don’t have too many friends. In Bihar, the joy of seeing someone else succeed is almost unknown. Here if you achieve success in realizing your dream they try to pull you down. I suspect the film’s success will give rise to renewed debate on how facts have been distorted to make me look good in the story. But I know the truth about what I’ve gone through in life.”