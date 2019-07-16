Bollywood Hungama
R Madhavan to star alongside debutante Khushali Kumar in Dahi Cheeni

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood Hungama, a few days ago, exclusively revealed that R Madhavan will be making a comeback with a Hindi film which will star Khushali Kumar opposite him. Now, it has been confirmed that they will be coming together in a film titled Dahi Cheeni.

The young & gorgeous talent Khushali Kumar will showcase her acting prowess in her debut film titled Dahi Cheeni, a quirky take on slice-of-life human drama. Khushali auditioned for her role and eventually bagged her debut film on her acting merit. Directed by debutant filmmaker Ashwin Neal Mani, Dahi Cheeni is scheduled to go on floors in August this year.

Speaking about her first film, Khushali said, “Like any other artist I’m very excited for my first film. I’ve worked really very hard for this prep, right from auditions to the prep, it’s been a journey. I’m so kicked to start the first schedule very soon. And it’s scary to stand next to Maddy but I have made up my mind and am ready to go at it full throttle”

The film will be directed by debutant director Ashwin Neal Mani. Speaking about the film, he says, “It is my debut film so I was a bit finicky about each and every detail and the actors were my biggest concern. Then I met Khushali and in due time she proved to me that no one else could do a better job. I saw her living the character that I essayed and today after 8 months I am overjoyed to say that she is the perfect leading lady for the film.”

ALSO READ: BREAKING! R Madhavan to return to Bollywood with this debut film of Gulshan Kumar’s daughter Khushali Kumar

More Pages: Dahi Cheeni Box Office Collection

