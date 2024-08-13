This Independence Day, Star Gold will bring the high-octane thrill of 2024's blockbuster Fighter to viewers at 8 PM on August 15. With Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone in key roles, the film captivated audiences with its dynamic action and engaging story. Directed by Siddharth Anand, who also steps into the role of producer for the first time, Fighter promises to captivate television audiences with its themes of bravery and patriotism.

Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter to premiere on Star Gold this Independence Day

The story centers on a terror attack in Pulwama and tracks the nation’s top combat aviators as they unite to avenge their fallen comrades. It depicts their bravery, teamwork, and the redemption of a leading fighter pilot. The tension between Rocky (Anil Kapoor) and Patty (Hrithik Roshan), along with references to a tragic past event, adds layers of drama and excitement.

Hrithik Roshan shared his thoughts on the World TV Premiere said, “Fighter is all set for its TV premiere on India's Independence Day. In the true essence of the occasion, our film celebrates the spirit of a Fighter and the story is a patriotic ode to our great nation. With 15th August being a national holiday, I hope watching Fighter at home on Star Gold at 8pm makes for a fun time with friends and family"

Deepika who plays the leading actress of Fighter stated, “I remember hearing the story of Fighter and being completely moved by my character and her journey. I also had the privilege of spending time with some of our female Air Force officers and have learnt a great deal not just professionally but also personally. The film’s theatrical success is a testament to our passion, commitment and hard work and I’m thrilled that the entire nation gets to experience Fighter from the comfort of their homes with their families this Independence Day at 8 pm on Star Gold.”

Anil Kapoor, sharing his excitement for the premiere said, “Experiencing aerial action for the first time was truly exhilarating. Working alongside Deepika, Hrithik, Karan and the entire team, who put their best foot forward, made the journey unforgettable. With Sidharth’s extraordinary vision, Fighter is a cinematic experience one should not miss. I am very excited that the entire nation will have a chance to watch Fighter as it premieres on Star Gold on 15th August at 8 pm.”

Chief operating officer of Viacom 18 Motion Pictures Ajit Andhare sharing his thoughts about the Premiere said, “Fighter is a labor of love and hard work. We gave our all to bring the best cinematic experience to the audiences. Fighter is perfectly packaged with patriotic sentiment along with adrenaline-gushing action sequences. Hope we receive the same love now that we had received during its theatrical release.”

