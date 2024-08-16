Sources confirm makers of Border 2 have signed Varun Dhawan to join Sunny Deol in Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta’s highly anticipated film. Dhawan will be taking on a significant role alongside Deol. With this powerful casting, the film will raise anticipation to new heights.

EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan joins Sunny Deol starrer Border 2; deets inside

Sources suggest, “The makers have roped in Varun for a major role in the film. This film could mark a major milestone in his career, as Border 2 holds a special place with the audience. This addition is certainly elevating the film’s appeal.”

Readers may recall that a lot of names are being speculated for the remainder of the cast of Border 2. A week ago, Binnoy K Gandhi, in a chat with Bollywood Hungama, commented on these reports. He revealed, “The star cast will be announced soon. Within a month, we are going to organize a big event where we are going to showcase the entire star cast with their characters and their getups.”

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that a few days back, Bollywood Hungama reported that the makers of the upcoming Sunny Deol starrer have roped in screenwriter Sumit Arora to pen the screenplay and dialogues of the much-awaited war drama. For the unversed, Sumit Arora has previously written projects like Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan (2023), Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion (2024) and Manoj Bajpayee headlined The Family Man.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Border 2 cast to be unveiled in a GRAND event; producer Binnoy K Gandhi shares EXCITING details

More Pages: Border 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.