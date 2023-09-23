Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to resume work on the last leg of Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller, Fighter. The duo, along with Anil Kapoor, will be shooting for some patchwork sequences alongside three songs.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone to shoot dance number and romantic ballad for Fighter in Italy: Report

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Hrithik and Deepika are off to Italy for a 15-day schedule of Fighter. The duo will be shooting for two songs during this period, starting September 27. The first song is a foot-tapping dance number on the lines of ‘Ghungroo’ from War.

The stylish song, composed by Vishal and Shekhar, will be choreographed by Bosco and Ceaser and will have multiple hook steps for the two leads. The second song is a quintessential romantic ballad that will showcase the chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika. The entire team is excited about the international leg of Fighter, as it will bring a new flavour to the visual palette of the film.

On a concluding note, the source told the publication, “It’s going to be a wrap on the aerial action thriller by mid-October. The conclusion of the shoot will also lead to the commencement of the promotional journey on Fighter as the team will be treating the fans with constant updates and assets from October to January leading to the grand release on Republic Day.”

Fighter is being planned as a trilogy and is produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under their banner, Marflix Entertainment, in association with Viacom 18. The film is scheduled to release on Republic Day 2024.

