The eagerly awaited wedding of actor Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha is set to take place on September 24 at the opulent The Leela Palace in Udaipur. Preparations for the wedding are in full swing, with the couple recently hosting pre-wedding festivities in New Delhi, including a Sufi night and an ardaas ceremony.

RagNeeti Wedding: Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann join guest list; Rajasthan CM may attend too

Amid all the buzz, Arvind Kumar Poswal, the newly appointed District Magistrate of Udaipur, said, “Royal weddings keep taking place in Udaipur every now and then. In fact, our city is known for hosting some of the biggest and most opulent wedding affairs. This time around, we have received special force members since some VVIPs will attend the big-scale wedding,” during his conversation with News18.

He further added, “We’ve amped up security only around the main wedding venue of The Leela Palace. The Chief Ministers of Punjab and Delhi will be attending the gala. The security will be in tandem with what their protocol demands.”

Furthermore, there is a possibility that the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, may also grace the celebrations. However, his schedule has yet to be confirmed. The DM asserted, “The CM of Rajasthan may also attend the wedding but his schedule hasn’t reached us yet. The roads in and around The Leela Palace also have members of special forces on duty 24×7.”

Having said that, it is worth mentioning here that Parineeti’s cousin and global star Priyanak Chopra is also likely to give the wedding a miss.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra sends warm wishes to cousin Parineeti Chopra ahead of her wedding to Raghav Chadha

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.