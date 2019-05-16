“I was on a holiday” says Alia Bhatt about her Euro trip with Ranbir Kapoor

Quashing all rumours Alia Bhatt says she has no wedding plans in the near future. The rumour mills started churning vehemently when Alia took off for a vacation in Europe with Ranbir Kapoor, presumably to check out the venue for her destination wedding.

Now back in Mumbai Alia cracks up with amusement at these rumours. “Kuch bhi!!….This is rubbish. It was just a holiday. Just like that…People say what they want to,” says Alia.

Marriage, I may add, is not on this couple’s mind at the moment. A source in the know informs that unlike 2018 when huge star-weddings like Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor – Anand Ahuja and Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh took place, 2019 will be a dull year for star-weddings. “Neither Ranbir-Alia nor Arjun Kapoor – Malaika Arora are likely to tie the knot in 2019,” a source closely associated with both the couples informs.