Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 16.05.2019 | 6:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
De De Pyaar De Student Of The Year 2 India’s Most Wanted Bharat Kabir Singh
follow us on

“I was on a holiday” says Alia Bhatt about her Euro trip with Ranbir Kapoor

BySubhash K. Jha

Quashing all rumours Alia Bhatt says she has no wedding plans in the near future. The rumour mills started churning vehemently when Alia took off for a vacation in Europe with Ranbir Kapoor, presumably to check out the venue for her destination wedding.

“I was on a holiday” says Alia Bhatt about her Euro trip with Ranbir Kapoor

Now back in Mumbai Alia cracks up with amusement at these rumours. “Kuch bhi!!….This is rubbish. It was just a holiday. Just like that…People say what they want to,” says Alia.

Marriage, I may add, is not on this couple’s mind at the moment. A source in the know informs that unlike 2018 when huge star-weddings like Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas, Sonam Kapoor – Anand Ahuja and Deepika PadukoneRanveer Singh took place, 2019 will be a dull year for star-weddings. “Neither Ranbir-Alia nor Arjun Kapoor – Malaika Arora are likely to tie the knot in 2019,” a source closely associated with both the couples informs.

Also Read: Soni Razdan SPEAKS about marriage rumours of Brahmastra co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Rajkummar Rao was the first choice for…

BREAKING! “Karan Johar was kind enough to…

Sidharth Malhotra dating another Karan Johar…

Sadak 2: Makarand Deshpande to play a…

Sajid Nadiadwala to CO-PRODUCE Ranveer Singh…

BREAKING! Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification