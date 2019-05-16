Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 16.05.2019 | 5:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
De De Pyaar De Student Of The Year 2 India’s Most Wanted Bharat Kabir Singh
follow us on

Sidharth Malhotra dating another Karan Johar protégé?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Reliable sources from Karan Johar’s Dharma Production confirm that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in a relationship. “They are very close .And definitely there is something more than just friendship between them.” Says the source in the know.

Sidharth Malhotra dating another Karan Johar protégé

What is surprising is Karan Johar’s hand in the relationship. Apparently the latest couple in Bollywood meet at Dharma Productions’ office. “Sidharth is Karan Johar’s blue-eyed boy. He has been with him, first as an assistant during My Name Is Khan, then when Sid was launched in Student Of The Year. Kiara, on the other hand, is Karan’s new protégée. She is doing a couple of projects with Karan.”

Surprisingly Sidharth was earlier seeing Alia Bhatt who is like a daughter to Karan. That he should encourage the chap who broke his surrogate daughter’s heart is a bit hard to believe. In this entertainment industry everything is possible.

Curiously the tabloids are busy linking Malhotra to Tara Sutaria also. Sources close to Dharma dismiss these rumours as a mere publicity gimmick for the film that they’re doing together.

Also Read: Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra enjoys a bike ride with Kiara Advani on the streets of Chandigarh [watch video]

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Student of the Year 2 Box Office Collections…

BREAKING! “Karan Johar was kind enough to…

“I was on a holiday” says Alia Bhatt about…

Student of the Year 2 Box Office Collections…

Ananya Panday’s role was reworked in Student…

Sadak 2: Makarand Deshpande to play a…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification