Actor Hina Khan's father passed away earlier today following a cardiac arrest. Hina, who was extremely close to her father used to often share pictures and videos featuring her father.

Reportedly, Hina was shooting in Kashmir with Shaheer Sheikh when she got the news of her father's demise. The actress headed to Mumbai in the first flight from Kashmir.

Hina who is a regular on social media used to share adorable moments with her father on Instagram. From travelling to little banters, Hina would always share entertaining glimpses with her family.

In an earlier interview, Hina Khan also revealed that it was only her father who knew about her coming to Mumbai to pursue her passion for acting. She had said that none of her other family members including her mother was not aware of the complete truth.

Our heartfelt condolences to the family.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan is a ray of sunshine in yellow as she extends wishes on Ramadan Kareem

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.