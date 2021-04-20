Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.04.2021 | 8:11 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Roohi Mumbai Saga Haathi Mere Saathi The Big Bull Saina Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Hina Khan’s father passes away due to cardiac arrest

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Hina Khan's father passed away earlier today following a cardiac arrest. Hina, who was extremely close to her father used to often share pictures and videos featuring her father.

Hina Khan’s father passes away due to cardiac arrest

Reportedly, Hina was shooting in Kashmir with Shaheer Sheikh when she got the news of her father's demise. The actress headed to Mumbai in the first flight from Kashmir.

Hina who is a regular on social media used to share adorable moments with her father on Instagram. From travelling to little banters, Hina would always share entertaining glimpses with her family.

In an earlier interview, Hina Khan also revealed that it was only her father who knew about her coming to Mumbai to pursue her passion for acting. She had said that none of her other family members including her mother was not aware of the complete truth.

Our heartfelt condolences to the family.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan is a ray of sunshine in yellow as she extends wishes on Ramadan Kareem

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Olivia Colman in talks to star alongside…

Bigg Boss 14 fame Sara Gurpal tests positive…

K-pop stars Jackson Wang, IU, Hwasa and…

Aditya Narayan & wife test negative for…

Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu quietly…

Bhumi Pednekar turns COVID Warrior, helps…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification